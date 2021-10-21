Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAYPY shares. Barclays raised Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

About Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

