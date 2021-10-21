HBK Investments L P Acquires New Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 5.48% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANZU. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth about $487,000.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZU remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Thursday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,828. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.