HBK Investments L P Acquires New Shares in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 795,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 1.11% of MSD Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $985,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSDA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,397. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

