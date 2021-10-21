HBK Investments L P Acquires New Stake in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 160,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.17% of TaskUs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TASK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

