HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 827,924 Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 827,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 8.18% of Broadscale Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLE. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $7,283,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,738,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $6,355,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,902,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 78,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,410. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

