HBK Investments L P Buys 346,700 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,700 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 6.07% of Kernel Group worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter valued at $16,931,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $7,228,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the second quarter worth about $5,638,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $5,381,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $5,330,000.

NASDAQ:KRNL remained flat at $$9.75 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,435. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

