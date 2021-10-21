HBK Investments L P Buys New Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 6.98% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,501,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,256,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $4,447,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $4,074,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $3,205,000.

Shares of TSIB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

