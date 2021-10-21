HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 596,200 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 596,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,000. HBK Investments L P owned 5.38% of NightDragon Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,307,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,760,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,464,000.

Shares of NDAC stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading hours on Thursday. 15,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,705. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $11.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

