HBK Investments L P Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $360.25. 41,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,198. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $359.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $332.28 and a 200 day moving average of $324.47. The stock has a market cap of $380.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.