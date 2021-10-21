HBK Investments L P Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned 1.94% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,230,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,795,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,649,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,275,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

