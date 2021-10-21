HBK Investments L P Invests $5.03 Million in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 1.45% of Gores Technology Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter worth $201,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter worth $201,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTPA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

