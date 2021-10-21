HBK Investments L P Makes New $4.92 Million Investment in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 4.95% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,819,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,720,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,229,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,838,000.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPDI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 57,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,159. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.18.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

