HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 30,000 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after buying an additional 504,046 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,087,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.31. 2,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.67. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

