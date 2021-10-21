HBK Investments L P Takes $5.87 Million Position in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,870,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 7.15% of DHB Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth $6,868,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth $5,849,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth $4,875,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth $4,006,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the second quarter worth $3,413,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHBC remained flat at $$9.78 on Thursday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,471. DHB Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

