HBK Investments L P Takes Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 4.98% of RXR Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000.

NASDAQ RXRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,943. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

