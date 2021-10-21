HCA Healthcare (HCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCA opened at $250.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.90. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total value of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,093 shares of company stock worth $14,526,068. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

