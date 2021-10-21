Head to Head Analysis: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) versus Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Services and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 18.72% 22.22% 14.09% Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -371.34% -232.56%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Computer Services and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 84.29%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than Computer Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Computer Services shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Computer Services has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Computer Services and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $291.34 million 5.14 $55.40 million N/A N/A Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($3.20) -2.98

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Computer Services beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Services Company Profile

Computer Services, Inc. provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Its integrated banking solutions include check imaging, cash management, branch and merchant capture, internet and mobile banking, print and mail, and online document delivery services, corporate intranets, secure Web hosting, e-messaging, teller and platform services, ATM and debit card service and support, payments solutions, risk assessment, network management, cloud-based managed services, and compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security and fraud prevention. Computer Services was founded by John A. Williams on March 19, 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, KY.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

