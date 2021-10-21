Head to Head Comparison: Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) versus Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Positron alerts:

Positron has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Positron and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron N/A N/A N/A Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Positron and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zynex $80.12 million 5.45 $9.07 million $0.26 48.31

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Positron.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Positron and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynex has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.20%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Positron.

Summary

Zynex beats Positron on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positron

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company specializing in the field of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals. It provides an economical, end-to-end solution for PET myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.