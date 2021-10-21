Head to Head Contrast: HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) & Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HMN Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for HMN Financial and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HMN Financial and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.31 $10.30 million N/A N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.48 $4.44 million N/A N/A

HMN Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 28.86% 13.58% 1.51% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 12.23% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.