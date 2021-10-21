Head-To-Head Contrast: MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) & Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Farfetch and MOGU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farfetch 0 1 11 0 2.92 MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Farfetch presently has a consensus target price of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 43.21%. MOGU has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 169.23%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than Farfetch.

Profitability

This table compares Farfetch and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farfetch -111.96% N/A -57.26% MOGU -75.66% -5.65% -4.46%

Risk and Volatility

Farfetch has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farfetch and MOGU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farfetch $1.67 billion 8.91 -$3.35 billion ($9.75) -4.32 MOGU $73.63 million 1.24 -$50.06 million N/A N/A

MOGU has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Farfetch.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

