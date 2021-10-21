Head-To-Head Contrast: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) versus The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trean Insurance Group and The Hanover Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.68%. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $146.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than The Hanover Insurance Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and The Hanover Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.64 $90.77 million $0.74 14.11 The Hanover Insurance Group $4.83 billion 0.98 $358.70 million $9.32 14.21

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Trean Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48% The Hanover Insurance Group 9.85% 11.83% 2.75%

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Trean Insurance Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety. The Personal Lines segment involves personal automobile, homeowners and other personal coverage. The Other segment operates through Opus Investment Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

