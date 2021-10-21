Head-To-Head Review: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) vs. Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks N/A N/A N/A Amgen 22.55% 99.85% 15.16%

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amgen $25.42 billion 4.68 $7.26 billion $16.60 12.63

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Amgen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ginkgo Bioworks and Amgen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 0 0 3 0 3.00 Amgen 2 9 9 0 2.35

Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.30%. Amgen has a consensus target price of $244.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.38%. Given Amgen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amgen is more favorable than Ginkgo Bioworks.

Summary

Amgen beats Ginkgo Bioworks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

