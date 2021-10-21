Head to Head Survey: Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) & Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cielo and Uxin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion 0.57 $95.11 million N/A N/A Uxin $100.34 million 9.50 -$64.29 million N/A N/A

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cielo and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 0 0 0 N/A Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uxin has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 7.16% 6.36% 0.92% Uxin -64.97% N/A -47.07%

Summary

Cielo beats Uxin on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Uxin

Uxin Ltd. operates an online used car transaction services platform. It offers used car online auction, online retail, and financial derivative services. The company was founded by Dai Kun on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

