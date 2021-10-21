Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has raised its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Healthcare Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 75.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.08. 2,125,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

