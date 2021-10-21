Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Trading Up 5.1%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.04. 6,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 679,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $236,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

