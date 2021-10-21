Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

