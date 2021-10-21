HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.52% of HealthStream worth $39,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at $4,492,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in HealthStream by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HealthStream by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $892.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

