Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.51.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 850,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.