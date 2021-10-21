HedgeTrade Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $150,973.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $279.21 million and $150,973.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003416 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00027678 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000676 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022350 BTC.

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

