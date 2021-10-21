HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.86.

Shares of HEI traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.39. 186,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,952. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average is $134.92. HEICO has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adolfo Henriques bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in HEICO by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

