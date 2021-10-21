HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.71 ($96.13).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €64.34 ($75.69) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €69.25 and its 200-day moving average is €73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.