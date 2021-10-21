Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.260-$11.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $228.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.41. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,153 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

