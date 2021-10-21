Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $642.39 million, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLX. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

