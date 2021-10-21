HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HLFFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HelloFresh stock remained flat at $$94.54 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.08. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.