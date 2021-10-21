HempCoin Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $1,321.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,812,107 coins and its circulating supply is 263,676,956 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

