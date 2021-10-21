Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 120.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Henry Schein worth $67,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.37.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

