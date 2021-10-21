Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Holdings Boosted by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 478.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,913 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $45.82. 1,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,417. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

