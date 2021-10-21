Hercules Capital (HTGC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Hercules Capital to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.