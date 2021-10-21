Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,185. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1,327.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.