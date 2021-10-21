Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$24.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.60% from the company’s previous close.

Héroux-Devtek stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.10. 2,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.55. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of C$9.97 and a 12 month high of C$19.65. The stock has a market cap of C$654.10 million and a P/E ratio of 23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.00 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$31,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,226,309.50.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

