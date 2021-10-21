Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Odeon Capital Group

Analysts at Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS HTZZ opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hertz Global will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

