Hess’ (HES) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hess (NYSE:HES)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $118.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $106.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Shares of HES traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $89.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of -165.16 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

