Hexcel Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of HXL opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.24 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,630,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,124,000 after buying an additional 166,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,784,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,552,000 after buying an additional 402,069 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after buying an additional 244,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,158,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,059,000 after buying an additional 89,776 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.