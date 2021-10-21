Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hexcel in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.24 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

