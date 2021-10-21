Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

NYSE:HXL traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,569. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 267,201 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

