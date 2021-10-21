HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Alliance Global Partners

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 124.22% from the company’s current price.

HEXO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.74.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,213. HEXO has a 12-month low of C$2.07 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$616.77 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.62.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

