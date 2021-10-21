Hiblocks Market Capitalization Tops $32.99 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $32.99 million and approximately $374,907.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00068016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00071297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00102526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,539.31 or 0.99834603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.98 or 0.06423680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022551 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

