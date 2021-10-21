High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Given New C$1.80 Price Target at ATB Capital

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE HWO traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,333. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.36. High Arctic Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The firm has a market cap of C$93.72 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$16.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.00 million. On average, analysts predict that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire bought 19,750 shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,116.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,601.10.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

