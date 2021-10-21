High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Up 19.4%

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) shares rose 19.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.99 and last traded at C$1.97. Approximately 238,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 511% from the average daily volume of 38,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of High Arctic Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$92.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.36.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$16.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire acquired 19,750 shares of High Arctic Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$25,116.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 251,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,601.10.

About High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

