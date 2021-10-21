High Tide (TSE:HITI) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

High Tide (TSE:HITI) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HITI has been the subject of several other reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of High Tide in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective for the company.

